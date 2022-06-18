Kajal Aggarwal Relishes Exotic Dishes As She Shares Glimpse Of Her 'pre-birthday' Date

South actor Kajal Aggarwal is very active on her social media handle. She often gives fans a sneak peek into her personal as well as professional life. From sharing some heart-melting moments with son Neil Kitchlu to giving fans a glimpse of her food cravings, the Singham actor's Instagram timeline is full of her life's priceless moments. Yet again, the Hey Sinamika actor took to her social media handle and gave fans a glimpse into the dinner party of her pre-birthday celebration with her friend.

Kajal Aggarwal shares pics of her pre-birthday party

Kajal Aggarwal will turn a year older on 19 June, but it seems like the actor has already started prepping for her birthday one day prior. On Saturday, Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures relishing some of her favourite dishes. In the post, Kajal can be seen all smiles as she poses in front of a delectable cake dressed in a black and white long gown paired with a shell necklace. In the next set of pictures, the actor seems to be enjoying some exotic dishes with her friend. Sharing the pic, Kajal wrote in the caption, "#prebirthdaydinnerdate."

Here, take a look at the post:

As soon as the picture surfaced online, fans showered love on the post. One of the users wrote, "Damn cute, no-one can beat you in cuteness," another wrote, "Advance happy birthday darling," whereas, the rest of the users simply dropped heart emoticons.

Kajal Aggarwal shares pic with Neil Kitchlu

Earlier this week, new mom Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram handle and dropped a sweet picture with her newborn baby. In the photo, the actor is seen holding Neil in her arms as the mother-son duo lay on a bed. To note, the little one's face is not clearly unveiled in the picture as Kajal covered it with her hand. Sharing the pic, Kajal wrote in the caption "#NeilKitchlu The love of my life. #heartbeat."

Take a look:

Image: Instagram@kajalaggarwalofficial