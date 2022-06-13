Kajal Aggarwal Shares Adorable Pic Of Her Son Neil Kitchlu; Calls Him 'love Of Her Life'

Kajal Aggarwal is currently beaming with joy as she is leaving no stone unturned in embracing every moment with her newborn son, Neil Kitchlu. The south diva welcomed her son Neil Kitchlu into the world with her husband Gautam Kitchlu on April 19.

Ever since the actor gave birth to her son, she is often seen sharing adorable glimpses of the little munchkin. The cute pictures receive heaps of love from her fans and followers. Keeping up with the trajectory, recently Kajal Aggarwal shared another adorable photo with the 'love' of her life.

Kajal Aggarwal shares pic with Neil Kitchlu

On Monday, new mom Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram handle and dropped a sweet picture with her newborn baby. In the photo, the Singham actor is seen holding Neil in her arms as the mother-son duo lay on a bed. To note, the little one's face is not clearly unveiled in the picture as Kajal covered it with her hand. Sharing the pic, Kajal wrote in the caption "#NeilKitchlu The love of my life. #heartbeat ❤️"

Here, take a look at the post-

Kajal Aggarwal pens emotional note post Neil's birth

Earlier, Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram handle and penned an emotional note where she talked about motherhood and how things have changed for her after welcoming Neil into her life.

She wrote "Excited and elated to welcome my baby Neil into this world. Our birthing was exhilarating, overwhelming, long, yet the most satisfying experience there could be! Holding Neil upon my chest covered with white mucous membrane and placenta within seconds of his birth has been my only tryst with self actualisation and such an indescribable feeling! That one moment made me understand the deepest potential of love, made me feel tremendous amount of gratitude and realise the responsibility of my heart outside of my body - forever - and all at the same time.Ofcourse it’s not been easy- 3 sleepless nights that bleed into early mornings, learning to latch and burp, squishy bellies and stretched skin, frozen pads, breast pumps, uncertainty, constant worry if you’re doing it all right, all topped with dozes of anxiety." Further, she talked about some sweet moments and even spoke about postpartum weight and how it is not glamorous but can be made 'beautiful'.

Take a look at the post-

Image: Instagram@kajalaggarwalofficial