Kajal Aggarwal Reveals Son Neil's Face As Actor Jets Off For Trip With Husband Gautam

Bollywood stars these days maintain the privacy of their children by keeping them away from the limelight and paparazzi. After Anushka Sharma, Kajal Aggarwal was one such star to follow the bandwagon. After almost six months of giving birth to her son, Neil Kitchlu, the actor on October 8 revealed the little one's face.

Kajal Aggarwal shares son's first look

Kajal Aggarwal who is believed to have jetted off for a vacation with husband Gautam Kitchlu, revealed the little one's face to the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. In the viral video and pictures, while Kajal and Gautam posed for the paparazzi, the little son Neil was seen resting in a pram.

Kajal and Gautam Kitchlu became proud parents to baby boy on May 19, 2022. Kajal and Gautam tied the knot in a grand wedding on October 30, 2020.

Kajal occasionally shares pictures and videos of Neil on Instagram. However, she refrains from revealing his face. She had shared a picture of him last month, as she cradled him in a baby carrier across her shoulders. “Double the trouble #twicethefun,” she wrote. Other than this, earlier she had shared a picture of the couple with the baby on Gautam's birthday. "Happiest birthday to the best papa in the whole world... we love you! @kitchlug," she wrote alongside the cute family picture.

After taking a short maternity break, Kajal Aggarwal is set to return to the big screen with Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. The movie Indian 2 is a sequel to Haasan's 1996 blockbuster, Indian, and is helmed by director S Shankar.

The actor has been giving her sweat and blood for the film as she is also taking lessons in ancient martial arts, known as 'Kalaripayattu'. She had earlier shared a video from her training sessions on Instagram and wrote, "Kalaripayattu is an ancient Indian martial art, that translates into ‘practice in the arts of the battlefield.’ The magic of this art form evolved into the birth of Shaolin, Kung Fu, and consequently Karate and Taekwondo, amongst others. Kalari was typically used for guerilla warfare and is a beautiful practice that empowers the seeker physically as well as mentally (sic)," she wrote.

