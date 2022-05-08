Kajal Aggarwal Shares 1st Pic With Son Neil Kitchlu On Mother's Day; Samantha Ruth Reacts

Mother's Day 2022 is surely extra special for new-mom Kajal Aggarwal as she is celebrating it with her newborn son Neil Kitchlu. The actor welcomed her first child with her husband Gautam Kitchlu on April 19. On the occasion of Mother's Day, she recently shared the first glimpse of his son and penned a heartfelt note for the newborn mentioning how much she has to learn from him.

Kajal Aggarwal recently took the internet by storm as she shared first glimpse of her newborn baby Neil Kitchlu. In the photo, the actor, dressed in a blue and white outfit, could be seen holding her son in her hands. Sharing the photo, the actor penned an emotional note for her son to let him know how precious he is to her. She further penned how she knew she was in love forever as soon as she held him in her arms.

She stated in the caption, "You are my first child. My first son. My first everything, really. In the years to come, I will try my best to teach you, but you have already taught me infinite amounts. You have taught me what it is to be a mother. You have taught me to be selfless. Pure love. You have taught me that it is possible to have a piece of my heart outside of my body."

Kajal Aggarwal further mentioned how being a mother is scary yet beautiful and she has a lot to learn from her child. She also thanked her son for being her "little prince", and prayed for him to grow up to be strong and sweet. She wrote, "I pray that you never let this world dull your bright and lovely personality. I pray that you are courageous and kind and generous and patient. I already see so much of this in you, and it makes me so proud to call you mine!". "You are my sun, my moon, and all my stars, little one. Don’t you ever forget that," the actor concluded saying.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu sends her love to Kajal Aggarwal

Samantha Ruth Prabhu never fails to shower her love on her film industry colleague and friend Kajal Aggarwal. The actor always sends her blessings to the Acharya actor. As the new mom shared an adorable picture with her newborn son, Samantha wrote, "Absolutely beautiful my love", and added a red heart emoji in the comment section.

Image: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial