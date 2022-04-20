Kajal Aggarwal & Gautam Kitchlu Reveal Name Of Their Baby Boy In Adorable Post; Check Here

As actor Kajal Aggarwal reportedly welcomed her first child with her husband Gautam Kitchlu on Tuesday, the latter recently confirmed the news by announcing the name of the baby boy along with a heartfelt note for the new addition to the family.

The couple had announced their pregnancy earlier this year via a social media post. The Janata Garage actor also continued to update her followers on her pregnancy journey on social media and often shared her thoughts on embarking on the new chapter of her life. The couple tied the knot back in 2020.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's baby name announced

Kajal Aggarwal's husband Gautam Kitchlu recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a note in which he announced the birthdate of their baby along with the name 'Neil Kitchlu'. He confirmed the date of birth as 19 April 2022. In the caption, he poured his heart out and thanked everyone for their love and wishes.

The caption read, "Our hearts are full and we are full of gratitude. Thank you everyone for your love and blessings @kajalaggarwalofficial."

While the fans rushed to the comments section to express their love for the couple, even the baby's aunt, Nisha Aggarwal took to her official Instagram handle and shared a heartwarming note while revealing the name of the baby.

In the note, she stated, "Yesterday morning was the most perfect! We welcomed are precious munchkin who makes our world so much more beautiful. The most beautiful smile. his twinkling eyes brightened up our day. His tiny little feet and hands, the most perfect nails if you please.. We are so thrilled to have you in our world Neil Kitchlu Well done @kajalaggarwalofficial and @kitchlug and thank u for this sweetest bundle."

