Soon to be parents Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu have been treating fans with gorgeous glimpses of the duo as they spend quality time together. From sharing loved-up pictures from Aggarwal's baby shower to posing for cute selfies, the couple has set major couple goals for all netizens. Gautam recently shared a monochrome family portrait of the duo posing with their pet pooch, quipping 'This Is Us'.

Kajal can be seen bursting into laughter as she cradles her baby bump, while Aditya looks on. For the uninitiated, the duo, who tied the knot in 2020, confirmed pregnancy rumours on New Year's with a mushy post.

Kajal Aggarwal poses with husband Gautam Kitchlu in latest family portrait

Taking to his Instagram handle, Gautam shared the black and white picture where he can be seen holding their furry friends in his arms while intently looking at the Singham star. On the other hand, Kajal is seen clad in a shirt and a pencil skirt as she caresses her baby bump while shedding a smile. In the caption, Kitchlu added the hashtag "This Is Us". Take a look.

His post received immense love and adulation from fans, who dropped comments like "congrats, so exciting", "all cuties", " sweet family" among others. Kajal's sibling and former actor Nisha Aggarwal also reacted to the picture and wrote, "We love #thisisus".

Recently, Kajal's sister Nisha also dropped a picture of the sibling duo from Kajal's baby shower as she expressed excitement to become a Massi. In the caption, Nisha wrote, "Yes! it's officially official.. I’m having another baby, right here in this womb I’m touching. my baby no 2 is on its way! I can’t wait to meet you, little love. #excitedmasitobe@kajalaggarwalofficial @kitchlug I wish you’ll good health and good strength forever! Wishing you both the bestest as you’ll take on new roles and begin this beautiful journey of parenting."

On the work front, Kajal will be seen alongside Chiranjeevi in Siva Koratala's Acharya. The film, which also stars Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles, is all set to hit the big screens on April 29.

Image: INSTAGRAM/@KITCHLUG