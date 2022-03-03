Kajal Aggarwal Wishes 'inspiration' Tamannaah Bhatia As Latter Clocks 17 Years In Industry

Kajal Aggarwal took to her social media account on Thursday to pen down a sweet note on the occasion of fellow actor Tamannaah Bhatia clocking 17 years in the film industry. She hailed Tamannaah's 'impeccable discipline' in the work that she maintains as she congratulated the latter on her special day. For the unversed, Tamannaah Bhatia's debut film, Chand Sa Roshan Chehra hit the big screens on March 4, 2005, and was helmed by Shabah Shamsi.

Tamannaah Bhatia clocks 17 years in cinema

Kajal Aggarwal headed to her social media handle to extend her wishes to Tamannaah Bhatia as her 2005 debut film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra clocked 17 years on Thursday. The image she shared alongside her wish saw Bhatia in several avatars that she has taken on in films over the years. Calling her an 'inspiration', Kajal Aggarwal hailed the discipline, dedication and hard work Tamannaah has put into her work in the last 17 years. She extended her wishes to her as she hoped for many more successful years for the actor. Her tweet read, "Happy 17 years my dearest @tamannaahspeaks you deserve all the love and more. Such an inspiration for so many with your impeccable discipline, dedication and the unbelievable hard work! Wish you many more successful years ahead"

Have a look at her post here

Happy 17 years my dearest @tamannaahspeaks you deserve all the love and more. Such an inspiration for so many with your impeccable discipline, dedication and the unbelievable hard work ! Wish you many more successful years ahead ❤️ pic.twitter.com/N5PHbQmFAP — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) March 3, 2022

Tamannaah immediately responded to the tweet and thanked Kajal for her kind works as she wrote, "Thank you so much Kajal for these wonderful words. It means so much when they come from you because you’ve been a part of my journey."

Thank you so much Kajal for these wonderful words. It means so much when they come from you because you’ve been a part of my journey. ❤️❤️ https://t.co/t4h4ZLARzb — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) March 3, 2022

Tamannaah Bhatia in Chand Sa Roshan Chehra

This film hit the big screens in 2005 and marked the now-popular celebrity's debut in cinema. The actor took on the lead role in the film alongside Samir Aftab, Himani Shivpuri, Talat Aziz and many others. The film was all about a teenage love story and what happens when Raj and Jiya, two childhood friends fall in love. However, Jiya's dad sends her abroad to separate her from the love of her life. The duo later finds their way back to each other in the heartwarming romantic flick. Since then, Tamannaah Bhatia has been seen in several hit films including Telugu blockbusters Baahubali, Maestro, Himmatwala and many more.

Image: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks, @kajalaggarwalofficial