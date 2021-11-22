Kajol Cheers For Ajay Devgn; Wishes Him For Completing 30 Years In Bollywood

Kajol headed to her Instagram account on Monday as her husband, Ajay Devgn completed 30 years in Bollywood. She shared a throwback picture with Ajay and penned down a long note about how proud she is of him and all that he has accomplished in three decades. Although, this is not the first time that Kajol has taken to social media to cheer on her husband. Even though the couple is beyond the romantic mush, they often cheer their partner on.

In the elaborate note she penned down, Kajol hailed her husband for his 'steady dedication' and mentioned that he lets him work speak for himself. The caption read, "Completing 30 years, 3 decades and god knows how many countless hours before that in cinema @ajaydevgn. With the same quiet steady dedication and just letting his work speak for him and what he thinks about the film industry. Respect always. Keep on rocking![sic]."

Kajol celebrates Ajay Devgn's special day as he clocks 30 years in Bollywood

This is not the first time Kajol has cheered for her husband as she often posts promos and trailers of his upcoming films and projects and encourages her husband in any way she can. Ajay was most recently seen in Sooryavanshi and his wife shared a short clip expressing her excitement for its theatrical release.

Apart from only cheering him on on the work front, she also praises him and encourages him on a regular basis through her social media account. Kajol once posted a picture of Ajay behind the camera for a change and mentioned that he was 'doing what makes him happiest'. She posted this picture on the occasion of his birthday and wrote, "Tried getting a selfie but the only “selfie” I could manage was his “self” with another camera[sic]."

She once penned down a quote and captioned it in a rather romantic post for her husband. In the picture, she could be seen sitting down, and gazing at Ajay, as he towered over her. The caption read, "And you sir, you’re very attractive. Therefore, I will stare at you! - Anonymous & Me[sic]"

On the occasion of International Men's Day too, Kajol uploaded a picture that featured Ajay and their son Yug. She captioned the adorable black and white picture, "Women raise men, Let’s do it the way we want to be treated[sic]." She also expressed her pride for everyone in the picture.

Other celebrities extending their wishes to Ajay include Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar.

