Kajol Hilariously Slams Trolls Who Question 'how She Became So Fair'

Kajol made the Internet laugh on Thursday when she cheekily replied to the trolls who ask her how she ‘became so fair’. The actress has frequently been the target of trolling based on her appearance. She has always handled criticism of her features with dignity. However, this latest remark from her undoubtedly silenced some loudmouths.

Kajol posted an Instagram story in which she can be seen wearing a black mask covering her entire face. The actress is wearing sunglasses and doesn't even look like herself. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, “To all those who ask me how I became so fair #sunblocked #spfunbeatable.”

Check out the picture here:

Whenever Kajol posts pictures on Instagram, she often gets trolls or inquiries regarding skin-lightening procedures. Kajol has previously claimed that her lack of tan is a result of avoiding the sun and not undergoing any skin-lightening treatments.

Upcoming Releases

On the professional front, Kajol most recently appeared in 'Salaam Venky' alongside Aamir Khan, Aahana Kumra, Rahul Bose, Prakash Raj, Rajeev Khandelwal, and many other actors. Her next project will be an OTT series titled 'The Good Wife – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhokaa'. This courtroom drama is said to be an Indian adaptation of the American series of the same name.

In addition, she reportedly has a lead role in Dharma Productions' next project. According to reports, Ibrahim Ali Khan will make his acting debut with the film and Prithviraj Sukumaran will also be a part of the movie.