Kajol Shares A Major Throwback Picture; Asks Alexa To Style Her Hair

Pyaar to Hona Hi Tha actor Kajol is on the path to becoming a social media aficionado. Hopping on to the bandwagon of posting throback photos, the actor evoked major nostalgia among her fans. She also took a dig at her signature voluminous hair and asked Alexa for a favour.

Kajol asks Alexa for a favour

Taking to her social media, the 46-year-old actor shared a major throwback picture. Sharing a portrait shot of her younger days, Kajol flaunted deep neck black top and glam makeup. She also sported her signature voluminous curly hair in the picture. Wittily captioning the image, Kajol wrote, 'Alexa curl my hair …. No scaring me like the last time ..'. This would not be the first time that the actor took a dig at her hair as she shared another throwback image with the caption, 'Sorry I can’t hear you over the volume of my hair. 👩🏻'.

Fans could not help but swoon over Kajol's beauty in the picture. The comment section was soon flooded with compliments and praises for the actor as many fans wrote 'beautiful' and 'Beauty Queen' under the post.

Pic Credit: Kajol's Instagram

More on Kajol's Instagram posts

The actor likes to share personal and candid moments from her personal life with her online fan base. The cherry on the top is her humourous and witty style of captioning her images and often trolling herself. Recently, she shared her morning routine by sharing a glowing selfie. She wrote, 'It’s a good day … three cups of coffee down👍'. To mark the celebration of World Yoga Day, Kajol shared an old picture of her sleeping with the caption, 'Yoga, you had me at Shavasana. 🤷‍♀️

Happy #InternationalDayOfYoga'.

Kajol Devgan on the work front

Touted as one of the most successful actors in the film industry, Kajol made her Bollywood debut in Bekhudi 1992. She went on to appear in blockbuster movies like Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, Dil Kya Kare, Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya and Baazigar opposite several notable actors. Kajol's latest movie is set to be a biopic titled Sasi Lalitha. Velaiilla Pattadhari 3 and Rajkumar Hirani's untitled comedy-drama are lined up for the actress for the upcoming year.

IMAGE- KAJOL'S INSTAGRAM

