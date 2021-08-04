Kajol Shares Adorable Pics From Pre-birthday Celebration With Mom Tanuja & Sister Tanishaa

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor Kajol is gearing up to enter the 47th year of her life with a pre-birthday celebration with mother Tanuja and sister Tanisha. The trio enjoyed some quality time together and shared glimpses of their date with the fans via Instagram. Check out the adorable photos uploaded by the senior actor with her family.

Kajol tries to 'fit three in a frame'

Taking to her Instagram, the renowned actor shared multiple glimpses of her lunch date with her mother and younger sister for her pre-birthday celebration. In the selfie uploaded by Kajol, the trio tried to squeeze into the frame. The actor wrote in the caption, "Trying to fit all three expressions in one frame is impossible!!! Thank u Tichi for this wonderful happy pre-celebration! Love u both to bits #thelovefool #famjam #lovemygurls". She also uploaded another picture with them by calling her squad the 'Three Musketeers', writing, "The three Musketeers …. Always together.. us vs them!".

Tanisha Mukerji also uploaded a video of the party on her Instagram. The actor panned the camera to her sister and mother to give a glimpse of their lunch party. The video was adorned with the caption "Happy birthday week my darling sis! Here's to our pre birthday celebrations ! Love u too much ❤😉 @kajol. Amazing lunch". Netizens thanked the sisters for sharing the moments with them as one fan wrote, "Thank you for sharing this sweet moment, beautiful 😍😍❤️".

Kajol on the work front

Touted as one of the most successful actors in Bollywood, Kajol was the leading lady of numerous blockbuster films in the 90s. With an impressive track record of movies under the belt, the actor made a comeback to Bollywood after several years to deliver the hit movie Dilwale. She went on to appear in several movies like Zero, Tanhaji, and Devi. The senior actor currently has three movies in her kitty lined up for upcoming years. Along with a biopic titled Sasi Lalitha where she will play the titular role, she will also be seen in Velaiilla Pattadhari 3, and Rajkumar Hirani's untitled comedy-drama.

