Kajol Shares Her Views On OTT, Says 'Genuinely Fabulous Actors Are Getting A Stage'

Kajol is one of the most talented and loved stars in the Hindi film industry. She made her acting debut in 1992 with the film Bekhudi and has now clocked three decades in showbiz. She has worked with many popular and legendary stars and has also wowed the audience by trying her hands on short films and OTT.

The actor also recently received an invite to join the Oscars panel. While she has seen it all in the film industry, Kajol recently talked about the OTT boom and how it has provided actors with a new platform to showcase their talent.

Kajol shares her views on OTT platforms and streaming services

Kajol recently appeared in an interview with Pinkvilla to talk about her journey of three decades in the film industry. During the chat, the actor was asked about her take on the advent of streaming services and OTT platforms in today's time. Talking about it, Kajol mentioned how back in the 90s, theatres were the only medium of entertainment. It was easier for films to be successful at the box office. However, as times have changed, Kajol mentioned that it is a "fabulous time for actors" as they are getting much exposure.

She further added how all the actors have more work as OTT has brought talented actors to the forefront. The Tribhanga star added how actors are getting a stage to show what they are capable of and are becoming stars even without the figures that were earlier required for actors to play the lead roles in films.

Kajol said, "Actually, right now it's a fabulous time for actors all over, because they're getting so much exposure. Everybody has so much work and I love the fact that OTT has brought out some fabulous actors, you know." "You have people who are genuinely fabulous actors getting a stage and being able to show exactly what they are capable of, and becoming stars in their own right despite the fact that they don't have a 24 inches waistline and a 36 inches chest or a 46 inches chest," she added.

Kajol has done some work on the OTT herself. The actor was last seen as Anuradha, a single mom, in the Netflix film Tribhanga. She was also a part of the award-winning short film Devi. The actor is now looking forward to another film Salaam Venky.

Image: Instagram/@kajol