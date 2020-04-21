Kajol's 'Dushman' Was Ashutosh Rana's First Film, Read Other Interesting Trivia

Dushman is a 1998 thriller film that stars Kajol, Sanjay Dutt, Ashutosh Rana, and Jas Arora in lead roles. The movie is directed by Tanuja Chandra and has won several awards including a National Filmfare Award. The story revolves around Naian (played by Kajol) who wants to take revenge on the man who raped and murdered her twin sister, Sonia. She also takes help from a retired Major, Suraj Singh Rathod (played by Sanjay Dutt), who is a blind man. Check out the details and trivia of the movie below.

Both Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan reportedly refused to play the role of Major Suraj Singh Rathod.

This movie marks Ashutosh Rana's debut.

Due to Kajol's unavailability, Mona Ghosh Shetty completed the dubbing for her in some parts of the film.

Sharad Kapoor was the initial choice for Jas Arora' s role.

Cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar was roped in for Sanjay Dutt's role, but he later dropped out.

This movie is Sanjay Dutt's first role as a blind man.

Mukul Dev was roped in for the film but was later replaced by Ashutosh Rana,

Daughter of Writer Kamna Chandra, who wrote R.K.Film's Prem Rog, makes her debut as a director in this film.

After the success of Dil To Pagal Hai, music composer Uttam Singh was signed for Dushman

All three leads, Kajol, Sanjay Dutt and Ashutosh Rana were largely praised for their roles.

This is the remake of the 1996 Hollywood movie Eye For An Eye, which starred Sally Field, Ed Harris, and Keifer Sutherland.

Ajay Devgn was also considered for the lead role.

The film also had a theatrical release in Canada.

Bobby Deol And Arbaaz Khan were also reportedly offered Sanjay Dutt's role.

