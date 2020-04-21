Kajol And Her Sister Tanishaa Mukerji Gives Some Major Sister Goals With These Pics

Female superstar Kajol is known for her impeccable acting skills, alluring beauty and bold personality. Last seen in a short women-centric film Devi, the DDLJ actor sure knows the art of charming her fans. She is not just a doting mother, a wonderful, but also a loving sister.

Source: Kajol Devgn Instagram

Read: Ajay Devgn And Madhuri Dixit: Times When The Two Shared Screen Space Together

Kajol shares a special bond with darling younger sister Tanishaa Mukerji, who is in also the movie business. On multiple occasions, the stunning sisters are spotted together, and their camaraderie is truly unmissable. Let's take a look at some adorable pictures of the darling sisters, Kajol Devgn and Tanishaa Mukerji.

Kajol-Tanishaa's adorable pictures

Source: Kajol Devgn Instagram

On the occasion of her little sister's birthday, Kajol wished Tanishaa with this super cute picture. Both the Bengali beauties are looking breathtaking in this Kajol's Instagram pic. Kajol wrote, "Happy birthday gorgeous girl, let your light shine always :)"

Read: Ajay Devgn Trashes Rumours About Kajol & Nysa's Health; Says Duo 'absolutely Fine'

Source: Tanishaa Mukerji Instagram

Kajol and Tanishaa can be seen as sharing a light-hearted moment in this picture. The two are having a fun time with each other, as they laugh their hearts out in this pic.

Read: Kajol Reveals What Keeps Her Busy Amid Lockdown, Reminisces Journey On Instagram

Source: Kajol Devgn Instagram

This throwback picture shared by Kajol is truly unmissable. The Mukerji sisters are all smiles for the camera, the dynamic duo looks really cute together as they pose adorably.

Source: Kajol Devgn Instagram

Kajol and Tanishaa look absolutely breathtaking in this picture. The lovely siblings dressed in traditional ensembles and jewellery simply stole the show. Their endearing smiles draws one's attention completely.

Read: Kajol And Salman Khan Have Shared Screen Space In Few Blockbuster Movies; See List

Source: Tanishaa Mukerji Instagram

On the work front, Tanishaa Mukerji has featured in several movies like Neil and Nikki, Tango Charlie, Ssshhh amid others. Tanishaa has also participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi and she was counted amongst the toughest competitors in the shows.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.