Kajol Thanks Fans For Sending Warm Wishes And Heartfelt Gifts On Actor's 47th Birthday

Bollywood diva Kajol rang into her 47th birthday on August 5, 2021. She celebrated her birthday with a plethora of wishes and gifts from her family, friends and fans. She gave several glimpses of the gifts she received and extended her gratitude. Celebrities from the industry also wished the actor on her special day with warm wishes. Following her special day, the Dilwale Dulhania le Jayenge actor recently thanked her fans for their warm wishes and love via an Instagram video.

Kajol thanks her fans for their warm wishes

Kajol recently took to her Instagram handle to thanks her fans for their wishes. In the video, the Kuchh Kuchh Hota Hai actor was seen sitting in a blue printed outfit. Her glasses were resting on her open hair while she was wearing light makeup. The actor extended her gratitude towards her fans for their wishes and gifts and said, "Thank you so much Dr Faaz, I really really appreciate it. Thank you so much Kajol Peru, for the cake. Thank you all my fans, each and every one of you, for all your wonderful wishes. I really appreciate them. Thank you for making me feel so loved.". In the caption, the Tribhanga actor wrote, "Drowned under all the love yesterday... Just surfaced to say a huge big thank u to all u wonderful people.".

Kajol's pre-birthday celebration with her mom and sister

Ahead of her birthday, Kajol had a small pre-birthday celebration with her sister, Tanisha Mukherji, and mother, Tanuja. The actor shared a selfie from the celebration on her Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, "Trying to fit all three expressions in one frame is im possible!!! Thank u Tichi for this wonderful happy pre-celebration ! Love u both to bits". She shared another photo in which she posed with Tanisha and Tanuja. The caption read, "The three Musketeers …. Always together.. us vs them!".

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in the Netflix film Tribhanga, directed by Renuka Shahane. She also shared the screen with her husband Ajay Devgn in the 2020 film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The actor's further Bollywood projects have not been revealed yet.

IMAGE: KAJOL'S FACEBOOK

