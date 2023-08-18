Kajol To Reunite With Tribhanga Co-star Tanvi Azmi For Kriti Sanon Starrer Do Patti

Kriti Sanon and Kajol are set to share screen space in the upcoming film Do Patti. The actors have previously worked together in the film Dilwale. The shoot for their film Do Patti began today (August 18).

3 things you need to know

Kriti Sanon was last seen in Adipurush and Kajol was last seen in Lust Stories 2.

The actors will reunite on screen after eight years.

The new film will mark the debut of Kriti Sanon’s production house Blue Butterfly Films.

Do Patti goes on floors

Announced on July 5, the Kajol and Kriti Sanon starrer film Do Patti is in production now. On August 18, Kriti Sanon took to her social media account to share pictures from the film’s set. In the picture, the actress can be seen posing with Kajol and the film’s director. She also shared a photo of the film’s clapboard.

(Kriti Sanon turns producer for the film Do Patti | Image: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

Kriti also shared a photo with her parents from the film sets. The movie is also her maiden project as a producer. Along with the pictures, she wrote, “DO PATTI begins…! This 🦋 is ready to flyyyyyy!”

Kajol introduces another cast member from Do Patti

As of now, it was only known that Kajol and Kriti Sanon are a part of the film. However, in a new post shared on social media, Kajol introduced another cast member. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress shared a photo with actress Tanvi Azmi and wrote, “Mother and daughter are back in another film but still killing it.” The picture is seemingly taken from the sets of Do Patti.

(Kajol shared a photo from the sets of Do Patti | Image: Kajol/Instagram)

The movie is a mystery thriller and will premiere on the OTT platform Netflix. Sharing her excitement about the film, Kajol had previously said, “Do Patti has a standout script that promises a unique blend of adventure and mystery. It is a story that is not only rooted in India but also promises the thrill that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders.”