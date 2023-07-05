Kajol, Kriti Sanon Reunite For Do Patti After 8 Years, Promise 'adventure And Mystery'

Kajol and Kriti Sanon shared screen space in the 2016 film Dilwale. The actresses have announced a new project together. The title of the project is Do Patti and it will stream on an OTT platform.

3 things you need to know

Kajol, Kriti Sanon are reuniting on screen after 8 years.

Kajol recently had an OTT release with Lust Stories 2, while Kriti was seen in Adipurush.

The new film will mark the debut of Kriti Sanon’s production house Blue Butterfly Films.

What is the Kriti Sanon and Kajol headliner project Do Patti?

Announced by Netflix on July 4, the film is slated to be a mystery thriller. Along with the actors, the project has also got on board writer Kanika Dhillon. Sharing her excitement for the film, Kajol said, "Do Patti has a standout script that promises a unique blend of adventure and mystery. It is a story that is not only rooted in India but also promises the thrill that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders."

(In her Instagram post, Kriti expressed her excitement about working with Kajol after eight years. | Image: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

What's special about Do Patti?

Do Patti not only marks the reunion of the two lead actresses on screen but also serves as an important milestone for Kriti. The actress shared that the project will be the first-ever title to be produced by her maiden production house Blue Butterfly Films. Kriti Sanon shared her excitement about working on her maiden project as a producer along with Kanika Dhillon and Kajol. She called the team 'women power'.

(Kajol and Kriti Sanon played sisters in the 2015 film Dilwale | Image: YouTube)

She also exclaimed that the project holds a 'special place in her heart' as it is her debut as a producer. While more details of the project are awaited, it is known that the film is based against the backdrop of North Indian hills.

Kriti Sanon announces new production house

On July 4, Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram to share the news of the launching of her new production house. The actress shared that upon completion of 9 years in the film industry, it is time for her to ‘shift gears’. She has started the venture with her sister, Nupur Sanon.



The pair of Kriti Sanon and Kajol is not new to the audience. The two shared screen space earlier in the movie Dilwale. However, Kriti only starred in a supporting role in the film. The news of their new collaboration has raised anticipation among their fans.