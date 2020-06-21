Kajol Shows Off Her Dancing Skills In The BTS Video Of 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen'

Kajol has managed to win many hearts with her engaging roles in films. The actor has starred in comedy movies as well as romantic Bollywood movies. Kajol has also grown immensely popular in Bollywood with films such as Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham, Baazigar, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Fanaa and many more.

One of her most remembered movies is Baazigar, especially for its soundtrack. In a behind-the-scenes making video which was shared on YouTube, Kajol is seen dancing and having lots of fun in the song Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen from the film.

In the BTS video, Kajol can be seen having a lot of fun with the cast and crew while preparing for the song Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen. In the video, choreographer Saroj Khan is seen teaching Kajol the steps, and the actor gets the steps right in one go. Even while she was off-camera, the actor is seen grooving and singing the song.

While talking about the song, Kajol said that they have directed it quite beautifully. The actor also went on to praise the choreographer, she said that Saroj Khan is a brilliant dance master and it is also a proven fact that she is very good at her job. Kajol also added that Saroj understood the song and was also very patient with her.

Saroj Khan, on the other hand, said that the song took about 15 days to complete shooting. She also said that the producer of the film was very kind and patient during the entire process of the song. Saroj Khan also revealed that she loved the song so much that she went on to clear her busy schedule just to make time for this song.

About the song

Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen is from the 1993 film Baazigar. The song is sung by Kumar Sanu and Anu Malik. The song features Kajol burning down the dance floor with Shah Rukh Khan. As per reports, that the song Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen owes some of its origins to a very old Neopolitan song named Guaglione, composed by Giuseppe Fanciulli in 1956 and published by Nicola Salerno. Watch the video of Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein below.

