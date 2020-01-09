Memorable Kajol Dance Songs That Fans Had A Blast Grooving To

Kajol is one of the finest actors in the Bollywood industry. She is amongst the most well-known and celebrated actors in the Hindi film industry. During her career spanning nearly 24 years in the industry, Kajol has played a variety of roles. The audience has always loved her on-screen. Apart from impressing the audience with her excellent choice of characters, Kajol has also featured in songs that will make you want to shake a leg at any time. Here are some of the best dance songs of Kajol-

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhen

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhen is from the movie Baazigar (1993). The song is sung by Anu Malik and Kumar Sanu. The song also features Shah Rukh Khan burning the dance floor with Kajol.

Jaati Hoon Main

Jaati Hoon Main is from the movie Karan Arjun (1995). The song is sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik. The song also features Shah Rukh Khan. It was reportedly shot in a horse stable.

Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna

Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna is from the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995). The song is sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan. The song also features Shah Rukh Khan, Mandira Bedi and Parmeet Sethi.

Mere Khwabon Mein

Mere Khwabon Mein Rakhna is from the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995). The song is sung by Lata Mangeshkar. The song was a major hit at the time.

Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main

Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main is from the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995). The song is sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Asha Bhosle. The song also features Shah Rukh Khan.

Koi Mil Gaya

Koi Mil Gaya is from the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). The song is sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy, Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. The song also features Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji.

Shava Shava

Shava Shava is from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.. (1998). The song is sung by Sudesh Bhosle, Alka Yagnik, Sunidhi Chauhan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aadesh Shrivastava and Udit Narayan. The song also features Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Rani Mukerji.

Des Rangila

Des Rangila is from the movie Faana (2006). The song is sung by Mahalaxmi Iyer. It is a patriotic song that stole the heart of the audience and received a lot of love.

