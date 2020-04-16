Kajol's 'Gupt: The Hidden Truth': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Quick links:
Gupt: The Hidden Truth stars Kajol, Bobby Deol and Manisha Koirala in lead roles. The suspense thriller flick was released in the year 1997. Helmed by Rajiv Rai and distributed under the banner Trimurti Films, the film also features Paresh Rawal, Om Puri, Raj Babbar, Dalip Tahil, Prem Chopra, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Sharat Saxena, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Mukesh Rishi and Priya Tendulkar in supporting roles. Gupt: The Hidden Truth was a massive box-office hit and grossed over 332.4 million worldwide. Check out the lesser-known facts about this cult classic film:
Also Read | Kajol's social and charity works & commitments that her fans need to know; Read
Also Read | Kajol and Salman Khan have shared screen space in few blockbuster movies; See list
Also Read | Kajol's love for traditional outfits is evident in these pics
Also Read | Kajol does the bhangra as she thanks fans for showering love on the 'real & reel me'
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.