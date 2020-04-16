Kajol's 'Gupt: The Hidden Truth': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Gupt: The Hidden Truth stars Kajol, Bobby Deol and Manisha Koirala in lead roles. The suspense thriller flick was released in the year 1997. Helmed by Rajiv Rai and distributed under the banner Trimurti Films, the film also features Paresh Rawal, Om Puri, Raj Babbar, Dalip Tahil, Prem Chopra, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Sharat Saxena, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Mukesh Rishi and Priya Tendulkar in supporting roles. Gupt: The Hidden Truth was a massive box-office hit and grossed over 332.4 million worldwide. Check out the lesser-known facts about this cult classic film:

Trivia about Gupt: The Hidden Truth

The film was a huge success at the box-office. It managed to collect over ₹332.4 million worldwide which made the film the fifth highest-grossing film of 1997.

The action thriller also had a huge casting of villains, just like any other film by Rajiv Rai.

Gupt: The Hidden Truth was Gulshan Rai and Rajiv Rai's last blockbuster hit made under the banner of Trimurti Films.

According to IMDB, initially, Raveena Tandon was cast for the role of Sheetal Choudhry against Bobby Deol. However, later she was replaced by Manisha Koirala.

Reportedly, Karishma Kapoor was also offered the role of Manisha Koirala but the deal did not work out.

Amrish Puri was also approached for Gupt: The Hidden Truth.

Rajiv Rai was supposed to start shooting the film in January 1996. But the schedule was delayed as Bobby Deol met with an accident and injured his leg.

The title track of Gupt: The Hidden Truth Gupt Gupt was sampled from the English song Deep Forest by the group Deep Forest.

The dance number Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela was taken from the song Matsuri by renowned Japanese composer Kitaro.

The start of the movie was similar to the credits rolling at the beginning of Bond movies, with the silhouette of naked women dancing.

