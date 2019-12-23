Kajol's Iconic Dialogues From 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' That Fans Just Cannot Forget 

Kajol has essayed the roles of some iconic characters in Hindi cinema. Her film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham released back in 2001 and has garnered massive appreciation ever since then. The film stars a huge power-packed cast of Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and many more. Speaking of which, fans recall the dialogues from this movie even today. Kajol's hilarious narrations have even become popular on TikTok too. Here are Anjali's (Kajol's character) best dialogues that are remembered even today.

Kajol's best dialogues from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

1. Bade Mazaki Ho

Arz karti hu, Mudde lakh bura chaahe toh kya hota hai, kya hota hai? Vahi hota hai jo manzure khuda hota hai. Mein ek aur kahu? Yeh ishq nahi aasaan, bas itna samaj lijye, ek aag ka darya hai.. aur dub ke jaana hai .. mujhse milne aaye the naa.. haayy.. bade mazaki ho, bade mazaki ho..

2. Poo bani Parvati

Offo Pooja, aaj ke din dhang ke kapde nahi pehen ke aasakti thi, ye ajeeb kaale kapde pehenke aagayi..pata hai mandir mein sab ghur ghur ke dekh rahe the.. Dekha Rahul, Bauji ke janam din pe bhi aisi anaap shanaap baatein karti rehti hai..

3. Rahul take a chill pill

Subah subah tumhara chehra dekha, kaaika lovely day.. aapki hone wale bahu.. aaj mein tujhe cornflakes khilaati hu.. 'Mere desh ki dharti sona ugle ugle heere moti.. mere desh ki dharti.. Hamaara desh, hamaara dharm.. hamaari sanskriti.. .. Ayee saare jahaan se accha, hindustaan hamaara..

4. When Anjaly punctures Rahul's car

Shit! ab ye kisne kiya.. Maine.. tyre puncture karne mein mujhe bada mazaa aata hai.. hehehehe.. yeh joke tha? tha toh.. i dont like jokes.. i dont like you.. oh really? oh yeahh..

5. The iconic national anthem moment

Hay rabba, yeh hamaara table rahega? Dekha Khaala, hamesha hamein peeche ki table dete hai, is safedi ki chamkaar ko saamne bithaadete hai, aur hame peeche.. pata nahi aisa kyu karte hai hamesha.. kaha gaya vo principal, zara dikhao muje.. - ha jaa jaa mui.. keede pade tere muh mein, tera table hilne lage, teri kursi tut jaaye..

