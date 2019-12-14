'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' Turns 18: The Best 'desi Mom' Moments Of Kajol's Character

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is considered one of the most iconic films of the decade. The film released in the year 2001. The Karan Johar film had a star cast that created all the hype amongst the movie buffs. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. As the film turns 18 on December 14, here is a look at moments from the film that prove that Kajol’s character, Anjali Raichand, was the most relatable desi mom.

Why Kajol's character is every desi mom ever:

1. When she whistled for her son

In the second half of the film, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character, Pooja Sharma asked Kajol’s character to keep calm while her son performs on the stage. She says there is nothing to be too hyper about. Anjali Raichand does not agree with her. She asks how she can keep calm when her son is on the stage. She says, “Ek seenti toh bajaungi”. Even though her family is embarrassed, she does not shy away from praising her child. That is encouragement desi style!

2. When she was trying to inculcate traditional values into her son

At the breakfast table, Anjali Raichand comes to serve Indian food — parathas to be precise. She can be heard singing the “Mere Desh Ki Dharti”. Rahul Raichand approaches Anjali in an effort to confront the annoyance being caused. He says that the neighbours have been complaining. To this, Anjali says that she is singing for her son and not the neighbours, so they shouldn’t be bothered. Her innovative method of teaching her child, “humara dharm, humare sanskriti, humare sanskar” showcases the creativity of every desi mother.

3. When she could sass anyone with her wit

Anjali Raichand and Rahul Raichand can be seen having an argument as Rahul is heading for work. The duo recreates an iconic moment from the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. They can be seen sassing each other in the scene.

“I don’t like jokes" “I don’t like you”

4. When she was praying for her son’s performance

Krish (Rahul and Anjali’s son) takes a moment to recollect himself before performing on the stage. This makes Anjali anxious as she starts praying for him. Addressing her anxiety, Rahul tells her that he is just performing and she doesn’t have to worry so much. This concerned and caring mother is every Indian mother ever.

5. When she couldn’t help but run to hug her child

Kajol’s character Anjali is so happy with her child’s performance that she could not help but run to the stage to hug him. The scene is considered dramatic by most fans but love is very evident in the gesture. Have a look at the scene here:

