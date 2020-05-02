These Kajol's Poker-face Expression Pictures On Instagram Are Unmissable

Kajol is a popular Indian actor. Born into the Mukherjee-Samarth family, she is the daughter of actress Tanuja Samarth and filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee. Kajol is known for her roles in the movies and also her sharp looks. Having worked in several popular films, Kajol is now considered to be among the elite actors in Bollywood. She often posts several pictures on social media, in different outfits. So, here are some of her best pictures in poker face:

In this photo, the actor appears in a black outfit. It is from a photoshoot. Several fans have commented on the pics, expressing their love for the photo and her stunning poker face look in the image.

In this look, the actor looks sleek and elegant. Here she has caption the image, ''Kochi''. Her outfit looks quite stylish and classy, and she has given a memorable poker face look here.

In this look, the DDLJ actor is serving alluring looks. She looks fine in the black dress and dark lipstick shade that she is wearing. The actor's expressions are also spot-on.

In this look, Kajol is wearing a pink coloured saree. She looks beautiful here in a stylish poker face look. She was in Jaipur, Rajasthan when this photo was clicked.

In this picture, Kajol looks elegant and sophisticated. The actor knows how to look flawless and she does it so well. This is one of Kajol's memorable poker face looks.

