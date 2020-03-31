Kajol Devgn Has Starred In Several Family Dramas, How Many Have You Watched?

Fanaa actor Kajol is known for her bubbly nature during interviews and her impeccable acting skills. Daughter of actor Tanuja Samarth and filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee, Kajol made her debut in Bollywood with the 1992 film 'Bekhudi'. She gained fame from the hit movie 'Baazigar'. The actor has left a lasting impression on the audience with her memorable performances. Many of her movies have been Bollywood’s famous family dramas. Take a look at Kajol’s several family drama films.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...

Karan Johar’s 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... is a perfect family drama movie. The movie featured very famous Bollywood stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol, and Kareena Kapoor. In the film, Kajol played the role of a lively Anjali, who belonged to a middle-class family. The film narrated a story of how, after falling apart, the family manages to unite again. The film was an instant hit and loved by the masses.

Raju Chacha

In the year 2000, Ajay Devgn started a production house under his name and Raju Chacha was his first venture as a producer. The plot of the film was about a man Siddhant Rai (Rishi Kapoor), a single father, who had the responsibility of looking after three children. Soon, their luxury life takes a turn for the worse as Siddhant passes away in a car accident. Siddhant’s shady relatives hire Shekhar (Ajay Devgn), a former jailbird as a paternal uncle, Raj Chadda. Shekhar agrees to do it for money. Kajol played Raj Chadda's love interest and the film went on to be moderately successful at the box-office.

Hum Apke Dil Mein Rehte Hai

Directed by Satish Kaushik, Hum Apke Dil Mein Rehte Hai featured Anil Kapoor and Kajol in the lead roles. The film revolved around a woman (Kajol) who signed a 1-year marriage contract with a business tycoon (Anil Kapoor) to end her family’s poverty. Reportedly, the film was originally offered to Ajay Devgn but he refused to do. The film was a massive hit at the box office and also had a theatrical release in Canada.

