Kalki Koechlin Shares A Pregnancy Guide For Non-pregnant People And It's A Must-see

Kalki Koechlin who is all set to deliver her firstborn in a month or so recently took to Instagram to share her journey. Through a poster, the actress penned down all her feelings, the problems that a pregnant woman goes through in many months. From cravings to backaches, to feeling bloated, the guide has it all! After it was shared, it received a lot of positive comments from social media users, and many female fans felt that it was quite honest and relatable. Elaborating, Koechlin described it as 'not an easy ride', and that sometimes she just wanted to crawl into her bed and disappear.

Kalki Koechlin shares a pregnancy guide

A few months back, Kalki posted the first snap of her baby bump, where she is looking at and holding her stomach, while thanking stylists for comfortable clothes. She wrote, “Relieved I can let that bump hang free after months of stuffing it into costumes which fit me at the beginning of shoot schedules in July but were not so easy to zip up by mid September! And kudos to my style saviours @who_wore_what_when for coming up with innovative ways to cover it up!”

The actress is in a relationship with Guy Hershberg, who is an Israeli, is a musician by profession, and it seems even Kalki caught on to it through him, as she was also seen playing the ukulele in a recent picture. Apart from music, Guy Hershberg is also into photography. Kalki is into the fifth month of pregnancy at the moment and she is expecting their first baby by December.

Kalki was previously married to her Dev.D director Anurag Kashyap, before divorcing in 2015. On the professional front, she even worked with Anurag in the recent season of Sacred Games. She also featured in another web series Made in Heaven, while her film Gully Boy is also India’s official entry to the Oscars for next year.

