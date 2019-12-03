Kalki Koechlin’s Fashion Guide For Pregnant Women; See Pictures

Kalki Koechlin is in a relationship with an Israeli musician Guy Hershberg. The couple is expecting their first couple together. The Dev. D actor is expected to deliver her first child this month. She has attended many social events while being pregnant and has nailed the maternity look to perfection. She wore a variety of different outfits and has also experimented with her looks for nine months. Check out some of the best fashion looks sported by her.

See pictures

Kalki Koechlin made heads turn in a dark coloured shimmering ankle-length gown. The high slit on the gown and the V neckline added to the beauty of the outfit. Kalki paired the outfit with a pair of maroon coloured stilettoes and a pair of heavy stud earrings.

Kalki wore green coloured kurta and a pair of similar coloured pants. The dominant golden coloured lines on her green outfit highlight the outfit perfectly. She wore a pair of golden coloured traditional footwear and a bindi to complement the look.

Kalki Koechlin is a vision to behold in a black coloured mini-dress. The green and pink coloured print on the net fabric of her dress makes the outfit stand out. She wore a pair of light coloured pointed toes stilettoes and a pair of hoop earrings. Her makeup had a hint of dark shade to it, which only added to the beauty of her look.

Kalki Koechlin nailed the Indo-western look to utmost perfection. She wore a printed gown and accessorised with some heavy oxidised jewellery. The mixture of long and short oxidised necklaces and similar coloured bangles added glamour to her look. She tied her hair in a half up half down style to complete the look.

Kalki Koechlin looked like a dream in a bump hugging fill length outfit. The shimmering patterned outfit looked amazing on her as she smiled for the lens. She kept her accessories to a minimum and wore a pair of small earrings. Her hair was tied up in a bun, which complemented the look perfectly.

