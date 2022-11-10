Last Updated:

IN PICS | 'Luggage Lost; Tom Cruise To Cheer Me Up': Kalki Koechlin's Not-so-smooth Trip To Seattle

From losing her luggage to being jet lagged, actor Kalki Koechlin recently shared glimpses of her not-so-easy travel journey to Seattle, US.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Kalki Koechlin

Image: Instagram/@kalkikanmani


Actor Kalki Koechlin is seeing the bright side after a somewhat challenging journey to Seattle. From losing her luggage to being jet lagged, the actor was happy to arrive at her destination. She recently shared some glimpses of the challenges and some snaps from her trip.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kalki Koechlin recently shared a series of pictures featuring her not-so-smooth journey to Seattle, US. The first picture saw the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani star's boarding pass. It then featured a still of Tom Cruise from his latest movie Top Gun: Maverick. She further treated her fans with some glimpses of Seattle. Sharing the photos, the 38-year-old revealed that she missed her connecting flight and lost her luggage while travelling to the United States. Moreover, despite being jetlagged, she felt nice to visit the city. She wrote, "Missed connections, luggage lost, over 24 hours of travel time, tom cruise to cheer me up, 6am jet lagged walks and Seattle, it’s nice to meet you…"

Inside Kalki Koechlin's trip to Seattle

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani)

Reacting to the post, actor Radhika Apte wrote, "Oh kalks," while actor Sayani Gupta penned, "Oh no mamma! It will be all fine super soon. Hugs." The actor's fans also reacted to the post and sent her their best wishes. A fan wrote, "It's all good now that you are in a beautiful place!! Hope you find your luggage soon!;" while another one commented, "Oh dear!! These adventures. Sigh! Trooper queen you!" An IG user also wrote, "My favourite city!!! You just have to go see the Music Project!" Some also asked her to hold a meeting with fans during her trip.

