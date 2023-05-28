Kamal Haasan Receives Standing Ovation At IIFA 2023; Here's Why

Kamal Haasan, who is regarded as one of the finest Indian actors, received a standing ovation at the IIFA 2023 awards ceremony. He was honoured with the trophy for Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema on Saturday night. Musician AR Rahman presented the award to Kamal Haasan on the stage.

As soon as the Vikram actor received the award, every celebrity and his die-hard fans in the audience stood up and applauded him for his achievements. The actor's fans cheered for him all along with claps and whistles. Upon receiving the trophy, he expressed gratitude and felt overwhelmed. Kamal Haasan said that he grew up in the world of cinema and told the audience that they were kind to him owing to which he was able to survive for this long. He said that he felt humbled and grateful for the honour.

Kamal Haasan began his career as a child artist

Kamal Haasan began his career in the entertainment industry as a child artist back in the 1960s. His first film was Kalathur Kannamma, which was a Tamil-language film. He got his first breakthrough from the film titled Apoorva Raagangal and it was helmed by K Balachander in 1975. He played the role of a rebellious boy who falls for an older woman. Some of his best films include Hey Ram, Sadma, Vikram, Vishwaroopam, and more.

Kamal Haasan's contribution to the film industry doesn't stop at being an actor

Kamal Haasan is also well-known for his off-screen contributions to the Indian cinema. He has written several films including Michael Madana, Raja Paarvai, Thevar Magan, Hey Ram, Nala Damayanthi, and more. He also directed the film Chachi 420. Apart from that, he has also written some songs for his films over the years. He wrote the song from the film Hey Ram. Next, the actor will be seen in the Tamil-language film titled Indian 2. The film is helmed by Shankar and will be released on November 14, 2023.