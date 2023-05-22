Sarath Babu Death: Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Jr NTR Pay Tribute

Sarath Babu, who was reportedly undergoing treatment for multi-organ damage at AIG Hospital, Hyderabad, died today (May 22). Soon after the news broke out, celebs including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Jr NTR and others paid tribute to the star on social media. Rajinikanth, who has worked with the late star in films such as Annamalai and Muthu, paid an emotional tribute to the actor.

Rajinikanth tweeted, "Today I lost my close friend and wonderful man Sarathbabu. It is an irreparable loss. May his soul rest in peace. Celebs pay tribute to Sarath Babu."

Chiranjeevi, who has also worked with the late actor Sarath Babu in several films Gang Leader and Stuartpuram Police Station, dropped an emotional tweet. The superstar wrote, "Silver screen 'Zamindar', popular actor. The news of Sarath Babu's death was shocking. He has earned a place in the hearts of the audience with his performance that exudes beauty and sophistication. I have a lot of connection with Shri Sarath Babu. He has been my co-star in many films. To his family members, My deepest condolences to all the fans. Oh peace!"

వెండితెర 'జమిందార్', ప్రముఖ నటుడు

శరత్ బాబు గారి మరణ వార్త కలచివేసింది.

అందం హుందాతనం ఉట్టిపడే తన నటనతో ప్రేక్షకుల మనసులో స్థానం సంపాదించుకున్న

శ్రీ శరత్ బాబు గారితో నాకు ఎంతో అనుబంధం వుంది. అనేక చిత్రాలలో ఆయన నా సహనటుడుగా ఉన్నారు. ఆయన కుటుంబసభ్యులకు,

అభిమానులందరికీ నా… pic.twitter.com/za0FpSyeJV — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 22, 2023

Kamal Haasan, on Twitter, wrote, "A great actor and a great friend, Sarath Babu has passed away. The days of acting with him are a shadow in my mind. Introduced by my Gurunath in Tamil. He excelled in many timeless roles. Cinema has lost a good actor. My tribute to him."

சிறந்த நடிகரும், அருமை நண்பருமான சரத்பாபு மறைந்துவிட்டார். அவருடன் இணைந்து நடித்த நாட்கள் என் மனதில் நிழலாடுகின்றன. தமிழில் என் குருநாதரால் அறிமுகப்படுத்தப்பட்டவர். காலத்தால் அழியாத பல பாத்திரங்களை ஏற்று சிறப்பு செய்தவர். ஒரு நல்ல நடிகரை சினிமா இழந்திருக்கிறது.



அவருக்கு என்… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 22, 2023



Jr NTR tweeted, "Sad to hear about the passing of veteran actor Sarath Babu garu. His contributions to Indian cinema will be remembered forever. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends. Om Shanti."

Sad to hear about the passing of veteran actor Sarath Babu garu. His contributions to Indian cinema will be remembered forever. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends. Om Shanti. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 22, 2023

Sai Dharam Tej tweeted, "Saddened about the passing away of Versatile Actor Sarath Babu Garu. You'll be cherished forever with your work and immemorable contributions to the world of cinema. May his soul rest in peace. Deepest condolences to family, friends and dear.

Saddened about the passing away of Versatile Actor Sarath Babu Garu.

You'll be cherished forever with your work and immemorable contributions to the world of cinema.

May his soul rest in peace 🙏

Deepest condolences to family, friends and dear. pic.twitter.com/kTrLuiqVxu — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) May 22, 2023

Sarath Babu's filmography

The late actor has acted in more than 200 films across languages - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and a few films in Hindi and Malayalam. He stepped into the film industry in 1973 with the Telugu film Rama Rajyam. He has also worked in TV shows such as Penn, Rajakumari, Ivala En Manaivi, Antharangalu, Rekkai Kattiya Manasu Mannan Magal and many more.