Kamal Haasan To Play The Antagonist In Prabhas, Deepika Padukone Starrer Project K?

Nag Ashwin's directorial venture, Project K continues to be one of the most-awaited films of recent times. The Prabhas starrer, dealing with themes of fantasy, already boasts of big names like Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. Now, if reports are to be believed, Kamal Haasan has joined the cast.

The newsmaker

News of Kamal Hassan being in talks with Nag Ashwin to star in Project K had been doing the rounds on the internet for a while. If sources are to be believed, Haasan has finally come on board for the film. The Vikram actor is reportedly set to play the main antagonist in the fantasy flick.

If things work out, this won't be the first time Kamal Haasan plays an antagonist on the big screen. He previously played grey/negative roles in films like Sigappy Rojakkal, Allavandhan and Indian Haasan has reportedly allotted 20 days in the month of August for the film's shoot.

Who's saying what

Many feel that Kamal Haasan's potential association with the film has set the stage for "the biggest clash of the decade" between him and Prabhas. Both Kamal Haasan and the Adipurush star are bona-fide acting heavyweights in their own right. Watching them go head to head on the big screen will be a delight for fans of both actors. An official announcement about the Tamil legend being cast in the biggie is awaited.

Meanwhile...



Project K has been steadily moving through its filming schedule. The film will mark the first cinematic collaboration between Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Amitabh Bachchan, also part of the film, had recently suffered a few injuries on the sets of Project K. The actor however, remained dedicated to the film, and was soon back on set, displaying full commitment to the film. Project K also stars actress Disha Patani in a pivotal role, as she adds her name to the stellar star cast.