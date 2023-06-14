After Prabhas And Deepika Padukone, Project K Makers Reveal Disha Patani's Look

Why you’re reading this: Disha Patani celebrated her 31st birthday on Tuesday (June 13). On the special occasion, the makers of Project K teased her look in the upcoming sci-fi film, directed by Nag Ashwin. The actress has been cast opposite Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in an undisclosed role.

3 things you need to know

Project K is written and directed by Nag Ashwin, his next after biographical drama Mahanati.

The film will release on January 12, 2024.

It is a big-budget film with sci-fi elements.

A sneak peek into Disha Patani's first look for Project K

Project K's lead actor Prabhas shared the first look of Disha Patani from the upcoming film. The poster focuses on Disha's character's eyes. Seemingly, she appeared in a pelli koothuru (South-Indian bridal get-up) with pelli botlu (white dots) on her forehead. Although her look was posted in monochrome, it was still striking.

The various designs on her forehead hint at the cultural leanings of her character in the film. Prabhas also wished Disha happy birthday in his tweet, which read, "Wishing @DishPatani a very Happy Birthday from team #ProjectK. #HBDDisha Patani #Prabhas #Deepika Padukone (sic)."

(Disha Patani's first look poster for Project K was dropped on her birthday | Image: Prabhas/Twitter)

(Prabhas unveiled Disha Patani's poster in Project K | Image: Prabhas/Instagram)

Project K poster hints at sci-fi saga

Earlier this year, on the occasion of Mahashivratri, a poster from Project K was unveiled. The release date of the film was also revealed with the poster. Both Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan took to their social media handles to share the release date announcement. Deepika's Instagram post simply read, "12.1.2024 #ProjectK Happy Mahashivratri! #Prabhas | @SrBachchan | @nagashwin7 | @VyjayanthiFilms."

The new look poster showcased a dystopian world where a colossal hand had fallen on sand. Three individuals armed and ready were also seen in it. There is immense buzz surrounding this film and it is said to take Indian storytelling to new heights.

Teaser poster of Prabhas' Project K | Image: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

The minimalist approach by the makers up until now is quite unique and interesting. It is also leaning on the idea of teasing than revealing. Unlike other big-ticket pan-Indian films, this hide-and-seek has kept viewers' interest invested in the film.