'Kandahar': Ali Fazal Bags Another International Project, Will Star Opposite Gerard Butler

Actor Ali Fazal, who has proved his acting mettle with International project Victoria and Abdul, has bagged another project. The Mirzapur actor will star in American filmmaker Ric Roman Waugh’s action movie Kandahar. The filming of the movie has already begun. The film is helmed by Waugh based on the screenplay he developed with former military intelligence officer Mitchell LaFortune.

Ali Fazal bagged one of the leads in Kenneth Brannagh’s upcoming film Death On The Nile. And soon after he is all set to star in his next big Hollywood action thriller Kandahar. The film that stars Gerard Butler will now be joined by Ali Fazal is one of the leading parts. The story is based on Mitchell's experiences at the Defense Intelligence Agency in Afghanistan. The film’s shoot is expected to begin soon in Saudi Arabia.

Ali Fazal to star opposite Gerard Butler in next Hollywood project

The film is being bankrolled by Thunder Road Films, the producers of the John Wick and Sicario, G-BASE, and Capstone Group. Kandahar also stars Iranian-American actor Navid Negahban, the Sultan in Disney’s live-action remake. According to various media reports, Kandahar will be the first Hollywood production to shoot entirely in Saudi Arabia. Scottish actor Gerard Butler, known for Zack Snyder’s historical epic film 300 has been roped in as the lead and will be seen playing an undercover CIA agent called Tom Harris. The story of the film will reportedly revolve around Harris who is stuck in hostile territory and must band with an Afghan translator to successfully evade “elite special forces” to reach an extraction point.

Ali Fazal’s Death on the Nile

Meanwhile, Ali Fazal’s Death on the Nile, based on Agatha Christie’s famous detective novel of the same name, has been delayed several times. It was earlier scheduled to be released in October 2020, but the pandemic ensured the delay. Now, the film that also stars Hollywood icon Gal Gadot is set to release in February 2022. Rape allegations against one of the stars, Armie Hammer, also put a spanner in the works. The movie also stars Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright.

(Image: Instagram/AliFazal/AP)