Kangana Believes 'ultimate Symbol Of Love Is Lord Rama', Pens Note On Valentine's Day

Kangana Ranaut on Sunday took to her Twitter handle to share her version of Valentine's Day and said that 'the true meaning of love isn't indulgence but spiritual evolution.' According to Encyclopedia Britannica, Valentine's Day originated from the Roman festival of Lupercalia. Some stories also suggest that the festival is named after a Christian martyr named Valentine, who was killed by King Claudius II Gothicus. "Another common legend states that St. Valentine defied the emperor’s orders and secretly married couples to spare the husbands from war. It is for this reason that his feast day is associated with love," reads Britannica.

"The ultimate symbol of love is Lord Rama, who promised monogamy to Sita and literally moved worlds for her and than rose to the occasion and sacrificed that love for his duty and lived life of a saint. True meaning of love isn’t indulgence but spiritual evolution #ValentinesDay," her note read.

Kangana Ranaut reveals she had to 'change car' after police dispersed Congress protesters

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is currently in Madhya Pradesh shooting for Dhaakad. Sharing her thoughts about the film, Kangana in a press statement said that "Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for the Indian cinema as well. The film is mounted on a large scale, and is one of a kind female-led action film".

The action thriller film is directed by Razneesh Ghai and is set to have a theatrical release on October 1.

Kangana has three films in her kitty. Apart from Dhaakad, she will be seen next in Thalaivi, where she is playing the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha. The movie is being directed by AL Vijay and also stars Arvind Swamy in the role of late actor-politician MG Ramachandran. The looks of the actors in the get-ups had gone viral upon release. Kangana will also be seen in Tejas where she is essaying the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. The film is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Sarvesh Mewara. The film is also gearing up for release this year.

'My depiction of Bhairavi': Kangana Ranaut introduces her character from movie 'Dhaakad'

Never saw a director who gives so much time and importance to rehearsals, one of the biggest action sequences will be shot from tomorrow night but amazed with the amount of prep, getting to learn so much, more than 25 crores being spent on a single action sequence #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/zbU70VOT4b — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 5, 2021

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.