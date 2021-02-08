'My Depiction Of Bhairavi': Kangana Ranaut Introduces Her Character From Movie 'Dhaakad'

Actress Kangana Ranaut who is currently shooting for her upcoming film Dhaakad recently gave a glimpse of her character from the film as Agni. In the stills, the actress can be seen armed with a machine gun. The backdrop depicted a half burning vehicle and it is quite clear that the film is going to be high-octane with some interesting action sequences.

Kangana Ranaut shares stills from Dhaakad

The actress compared her looks in the film with "Bhairavi the goddess of death". She captioned the stills and wrote, "They call her Agni... the brave one #Dhaakad. I say she is my depiction of Bhairavi the goddess of death ... #Dhaakad". Apart from Kangana, the makers had earlier unveiled the first look of Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. While Rampal plays the main antagonist Rudraveer, Dutta will be seen as the 'evil master' Rohini.

Read: Kangana Ranaut Shows Off Her Hand-to-hand Combat Skills On The Sets Of 'Dhaakad'; Watch

Read: Kangana Ranaut Shows 'Dhaakad' Crew In Madhya Pradesh, Calls Location 'beyond Gorgeous'

They call her Agni... the brave one #Dhaakad

I say she is my depiction of Bhairavi the goddess of death ... #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/nZjuDFFpZC — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 8, 2021

Sharing her thoughts about the film, Kangana in a press statement said that "Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well. The film is mounted on a large scale, and is one of a kind female-led action film". The action thriller film is directed by Razneesh Ghai and is set to have a theatrical release on October 1. Earlier, she gave a glimpse of the action sequences, that seemed to be high on intensity. Kangana Ranaut had shared a video from the shooting of the action sequence in Dhaakad. One could see stunt persons being briskly pulled on a cable before they swirled around and landing on the ground with force. The Manikarnika actress praised the director of the movie, Razneesh Ghai, and wrote that she had not seen a director who gave ‘so much time and importance’ to rehearsals. The actress had similarly praised her team, sharing photos of the team enjoying ‘months of training’ and the director living at the location, which she termed as coal mines.

Never saw a director who gives so much time and importance to rehearsals, one of the biggest action sequences will be shot from tomorrow night but amazed with the amount of prep, getting to learn so much, more than 25 crores being spent on a single action sequence #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/zbU70VOT4b — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 5, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana has three films in her kitty. Apart from Dhaakad, she will be seen next in Thalaivi, where she is playing the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha. The movie is being directed by AL Vijay and also stars Arvind Swamy in the role of late actor-politician MG Ramachandran. The looks of the actors in the get-ups had gone viral upon release. Kangana will also be seen in Tejas where she is essaying the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. The film is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Sarvesh Mewara. The film is also gearing up for release this year.

Read: 'Dhaakad' Movie's Shooting Location: Here Are All Details About Upcoming Action-thriller

Read: Kangana Ranaut Gives Glimpse Of Rs 25-crore Sequence For 'Dhaakad'; Hails Team For Prep

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.