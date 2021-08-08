Kangana Ranaut Announces Wrap Of 'Dhaakad', Says 'Agni Will Live In Her Beyond The Film'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has been in Budapest for a few weeks filming the final schedule of her touted spy thriller Dhaakad. The film faced several delays owing to the unnerving waves of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the actor facing issues with her passport and not being allowed to travel outside the country. However, the film, whose first schedule was completed in Madhya Pradesh, is finally moving closer to its wrap as the actor revealed on her Instagram account today with a post. Her photo gathered compliments from fans and actors like Samantha Akkineni who reacted with emojis.

Kangana shared a stunning photo showcasing her interesting hairdo and tattoo as she looked at the city's view and setting sun. Mentioning her deep connection with the spy character, Kangana wrote, "As the shoot is about to come to an end, she will live in me beyond the film…. She will rise inspite of herself and her inner demons #Agni #Dhaakad.".

Kangana Ranaut's Agent Agni character in 'Dhaakad'

The Tanu Weds Manu actor has been actively sharing updates from her movie's Budapest schedule with her fans, ranging from her spy avatar look to the champagne-popping celebratory farewells of her co-actor Arjun Rampal, directors and others. The movie is based on serious issues like child trafficking and crimes against women and will also star Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles.

As soon as Kangana uploaded the post, fans started pouring love on the actor's photo and one such comment was from none other than the popular actor Samantha Akkineni who reacted with fire emojis. Have a look.

Talking about the film, Kangana earlier mentioned that the movie will not only be a benchmark film for her career but also change the trajectory of Indian Cinema. She further said that it is one of a kind female-led action film that is mounted on a large scale. The movie is being helmed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and is scheduled to release by October this year, although no fixed date has been given by the makers. The story has been written by Chintan Gandhi with a screenplay by Razneesh Ghai and Rajiv G. Menon.

Apart from Dhaakad, Kangana has begun shooting for Emergency, a film based on the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kangana will be seen next in Thalaivi, a biopic on J.Jayalalithaa where she will helm the role of the late CM. She also has Tejas and Manikarnika Returns The Legend Of Didda in her kitty.

