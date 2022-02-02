Last Updated:

Kangana Ranaut Announces Wrap Up Of Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Tiku Weds Sheru'

Taking to her Instagram, Kangana Ranaut announced the wrap up of her upcoming production 'Tiku Weds Sheru' as she shared Behind-The-Scene photos from the film.

kangana ranaut

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut


Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has just wrapped up shooting for her upcoming production film Tiku Weds Sheru. The Manikarnika actor took to her social media handle and shared some looks of Nawazuddin Siddique and Avneet Kaur from the film. Ranaut also penned a heartfelt note for all those who were a part of the film. 

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Queen actor shared some Behind-The-Scene photographs from the film Tiku Weds Sheru. Expressing gratitude to all those who were a part of the film, especially Nawazuddin and Avneet, Kangana wrote, "Today by the grace of God we have completed filming of our first project of Manikarnika Films Pvt Ltd … it’s been a gratifying experience and we have so many people to thank for this. She further added, "Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of this journey personally, emotionally or in spirit…" "Thank you … eagerly awaiting to present this gem to the world now … see you in cinemas soon ❤️#TikuwedsSheru", a part of her note read.

Recently, Kangana Ranaut joined Nawaz in his housewarming party in the latter's new house. The Thalaivi actor took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures from the get-together. The Gangster star opted to stun in a white chikankari saree along with a matching necklace while posing for the paps outside. 

About the film Tiku Weds Sheru

Tiku Weds Sheru is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language romantic drama and a dark satire film. The film, produced by Kangana Ranaut, has been written and directed by Sai Kabir under the banner of Manikarnika Films. It stars Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles. 

