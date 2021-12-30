'Tiku Weds Sheru': Kangana Ranaut Shares BTS Pics Of Film's Leading Duo Avneet, Nawazuddin

Kangana Ranaut is all set to step into the shoes of a producer through her upcoming project Tiku Weds Sheru. Ranaut will be producing the movie through her company Manikarnika Productions, the movie is the production company's maiden project. Tiku Weds Sheru stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role along with Avneet Kaur who will be making her debut in Bollywood as a lead actor. Tiku Weds Sheru will be released digitally and also marks Kangana's first digital venture.

The Padma Shri winning actor took to her Instagram and shared a behind the scene photo of lead actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. Take a look at the image below-

Kangana Ranaut shared BTS image from the sets of 'Tiku Weds Sheru'

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and shared a black white photo of leading duo Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. The two looked like they were recreating Raj Kapoor and Nargis' iconic song Pyaar Hua Ikrar Hua. As Ranaut shared the photo she wrote, "Stuff that dreams are made of …Tiku weds Sheru.."

The Thalaivii actor also shared another BTS from the sets of the movie as she explored a rare gem. Kangana wrote, "This is no ordinary day, today one the sets of Tiku weds Sheru I found a rare gem, Newall camera right from the golden age of Indian Cinema 1950’s and this belonged to one of the greatest directors of all time Shri Bimal Roy ji … As I am all set to direct my second feature film Emergency this is nothing short of a blessing…What a lovely day …Thanks to the family of Bimal Roy ji to give us this precious gem for filming… thanks @donfernandodp for arranging this …"

Kangana had previously shared the first poster of her movie Tiku Weds Sheru as she announced that they had connected the filming of the movie. She also shared individual character posters of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur who will play the role of Shiraz Khan and Tasleem Khan respectively.

As she shared the poster the actor wrote, "Receiving Padma Shri honour same day as beginning my journey as a producer is extremely special to me … Sharing with you all the first look of my first production venture under Manikarnika Films Pvt. Ltd …Tiku Weds Sheru…Here’s a piece of my heart Hope you all like..Filming begins …"

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut