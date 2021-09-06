Actor Kangana Ranaut who is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming political drama Thalaivii recently requested the Maharashtra government to open cinema halls. The actor who will be seen essaying the role of late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa shared that with a dip in cases, the government can ponder to open cinema halls and revive the film industry.

Kangana Ranaut requests the Maharashtra govt to open theatres

Kangana made a plea on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Cases in Maharashtra have declined, requesting Maharashtra government to #openupcinemas in Maharashtra and save the dying film industry and theatre business.” The actor was recently on top of the world after watching her latest film Thalaivii recently. She made a statement calling it the 'best film' of her career, which has been decorated with multiple National Awards. She even penned her hopes of bringing back the audience to the theatres and giving them a visual treat in the form of her forthcoming release. “Thalaivi is a theatrical experience hopefully Hindi multiplexes will also play it. I am confident it will bring audiences back to theatres,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

Kangana has been busy with visits to Chennai and Hyderabad in recent days. She paid tributes to Jayalalithaa at her memorial in Chennai on Saturday. On Sunday, there was a grand event held in Hyderabad where K Vijayendra Prasad and others were present. Thalaivii has been directed by AL Vijay.

The movie features Arvind Swamy in the role of former actor & Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran. Thalaivii traces the equation between MGR and Jayalalithaa as they worked in films and then ventured into politics together. The movie also stars Madhoo in a pivotal role. The upcoming film will hit the theatres in parts of the country on September 10. However, the movie is currently involved in a controversy over multiplexes refusing to screen the Hindi version. The decision is allegedly based on the makers' decision to release the movie on an Over-the-Top platform soon. The giant multiplex chain PVR is also ‘disappointed’ with the makers of the film for giving a 2-week window to the Hindi version of the film.

COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 4,130 new Coronavirus cases and 64 fatalities, as mentioned by the state's Health Department. The infection tally in the state thus rose to 64,82,117 while the death toll reached 1,37,707. The number of recoveries rose to 62,88,851, with 2,506 patients discharged during the day. The state now has 52,025 active cases.

