Kangana Ranaut Backs #CantBlockRepublic, Shares Arnab Goswami's Statement

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday came out in support of Republic Media Network after Republic TV's reporter Anuj Kumar, video journalist Yashpaljit Singh and Ola cab driver Pradeep Dilip Dhanavade, were detained by the Maharashtra Police. Anuj is in illegal police custody by the Maharashtra Police for the third straight day after first being jailed.

While they were first denied legal representation, Republic TV has now learned that Anuj is facing shocking forceful interrogation in an effort to get him to reveal his sources and story. The reporting team was jailed by the Maharashtra Police when they were following a journalistic lead in an investigative assignment in Karjat in Raigad.

Anuj was taken for a medical examination on Thursday and since his detention been subjected to forcible interrogation by the Maharashtra Police.

Along with this, continuing its intimidation tactics, Shiv Cable Sena which is a wing of Shiv Sena has issued an order to block Republic Media Network, the order is signed by Sanjay Raut’s brother Sunil Raut and Sanjay Raut is the “pramukh margdarshak” of this organisation.

Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami issues strong statement taking on Uddhav Thackeray, after Maharashtra Government goes all out in trying to block Republic and intimidate jailed reporter Anuj. #FreeAnujNow #CantBlockRepublic (1/2) https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/w1HyhETFoW — Republic (@republic) September 11, 2020

Why the Republic Crew must be freed?

In the Democratic Republic of India, every citizen has the right to move freely as part of their fundamental rights under Article 19(d), and no citizen can be illegitimately deprived of his life or personal liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. These rights do not extinguish in the radius around any Chief Minister’s residence. The illegal detention of our reporter and video journalist is an attack on constitutionally guaranteed rights with a motivation to muzzle a free press, deny the right to report, and to deter any journalist from speaking truth to power and pursuing stories of public interest as the fourth pillar of our democracy.

