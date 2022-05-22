Kangana Ranaut Begins Preparations For Next Film 'Emergency'; Set To Play PM Indira Gandhi

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. Over the years she has proven her acting mettle with each of her releases. The Queen star is often seen pushing her limits and experimenting with her choices of roles.

After playing the role of the fearless Agent Agni in Dhaakad, Kangana is all set to impress her fans with her next project titled Emergency. Emergency will see Kangana stepping into the shoes of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Recently, the actor took to her social media handle and shared an update on the forthcoming film.

Kangana Ranaut begins preparations for Emergency

Actor Kangana Ranaut is all set to start filming her next project Emergency. On Sunday, the Tanu Weds Manu actor took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of kickstarting the preparations for Emergency. In the picture, Kangana is seen doing some paperwork with her team at her office. Sharing the photo, Kangana wrote "Marching on... Preproduction day in the office #Emergency."

More about Kangana starrer Emergency

For the unversed, Kangana will not only act as the lead in the film but she will also direct and produce it. The plot of the movie is reportedly based on the Emergency phase and Operation Blue Star. It is written by writer Ritesh Shah who is well known for projects like Pink, Kahaani, and Kahaani 2.

Earlier Kangana took to her Instagram handle and dropped a photo of her preparation. In the photo, she can be seen sitting as a paste is applied on her face in order to get the correct indentation so that the art team can get the perfect look of Indira Gandhi for the film. In the caption of her post, Kangana wrote, “Every character is a beautiful beginning of a new journey, today we started journey of #Emergency #Indira with body, face scans and casts to get the look right. Many amazing artists get together to bring one’s vision alive on screen…. This one will be very special @manikarnikafilms.”

