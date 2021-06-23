Kangana Ranaut Starts Prepping For Her Forthcoming Film 'Emergency'; Watch Video

Actor Kangana Ranaut will be seen in the upcoming movie Thalaivi, essaying the role of former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, J. Jayalalithaa. After Jayalalithaa, Ranaut will be seen essaying the role of another popular woman of Indian politics, Indira Gandhi. Kangana will be seen playing the role of the first lady Prime Minister of India in Emergency. The actor took to her Instagram account and posted videos of her preparation for the film. The date of release is yet to be announced.

In the Instagram story posted by Kangana Ranaut on her official account, the actor can be seen sitting in her office of Manikarnika Films, where it can be seen that Kangana’s hand is being scanned for the prep of the role. In the story she wrote, “Guess what’s going on in Manikarnika films?”. In the next Instagram story, she revealed the reason behind scans and wrote, “Body scan for film Emergency, time to get in to Madam Prime Minister Indira Gandhi Ji's skin.” In this video, all the equipment for the body scan can be seen laid in the office of Manikarnika Films.

Kangana Ranaut also took to her Instagram account and posted photos of herself prepping for the role of Indira Gandhi. In the photo, she can be seen sitting as a paste is applied on her face in order to get the correct indentation so that the art team can get the perfect look of Indira Gandhi for the film. In the caption of her post, Kangana wrote, “Every character is a beautiful beginning of a new journey, today we started journey of #Emergency #Indira with body, face scans and casts to get the look right. Many amazing artists get together to bring one’s vision alive on screen…. This one will be very special @manikarnikafilms.”

On the Work Front

Kangana Ranaut made her debut in the Bollywood industry with the movie Gangster opposite actor Emraan Hashmi. She went on to be a part of many movies including Life in a… Metro, Fashion, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, Tanu Weds Manu, Queen, Rangoon, Manikarnika, Panga and many more. In the coming future, she will be seen essaying the role of J. Jayalalitha in Thalaivi. She will also play pivotal roles in movies like Dhaakad and Tejas.

IMAGE: KANGANA RANAUT/ INSTAGRAM

