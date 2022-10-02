Kangana Ranaut Bids For Ram Janmabhoomi Model & Mitti At PM Modi's Memento Auction

In order to conserve the holy river Ganga, the government of India is auctioning over 1,000 items that Prime Minister Narendra Modi received as gifts. Mementos in the auction includes exquisite paintings, sculptures, handicrafts and folk artefacts. Apart from these, the auction also has replicas and models of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya and the Kashi-Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. From books to artworks, cups and ceramics to brass products, the auction has a whole range of gifts that PM Modi has received over the years.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut also visited the PM Memento auction on Sunday. The Manikarnika actor headed to her social media space and shared some of the glimpses from the auction. The actor donned a pastel Anarkali suit teamed up with a matching dupatta for the event, while she chose to keep her hair loose. Sharing pics along with the gifts that PM Modi received over the years, she penned a heartfelt note along with the post, stating that she bid for Ram Janmabhoomi Design & Mitti at PM Modi's Momento Auction.

Sharing a series of pictures on her Instagram handle, Kangana wrote, "Today I had the good fortune of visiting the auction of Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji's memorable gifts/mementoes that were presented to him at special occasions… I bid for Ram Janam bhumi mitti and Ram Mandir design … what did you bid for? Its proceeds will go for the Namammi Gange project … let’s do this."

More about the PM Modi's Memento Auction

The e-auction that began on September 17 was earlier scheduled to end on October 2. "The last date for the e-auction of PM's gifts has been extended to October 12," a Culture Ministry official said. It is pertinent to note that the proceeds from the PM Mementoes auction will go to the Namami Gange initiative.

PM Modi also expressed excitement for the enthusiasm that people have been showing for the PM Mementoes auction. He tweeted, "I am delighted by the enthusiasm towards the PM Mementoes auction over the last few days. From books to artworks, cups and ceramics to brass products, it is a whole range of gifts I have received over the years that are up for auction. pmmementos.gov.in/#/".

I am delighted by the enthusiasm towards the PM Mementoes auction over the last few days. From books to art works, cups and ceramics to brass products, it is a whole range of gifts I have received over the years that are up for auction. https://t.co/3rph9cWlxT pic.twitter.com/liFqLj7EQp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2022

IMAGE: Instagram/@KanganaRanaut