Kangana Ranaut Breaks Silence On Deepika Padukone's Controversial JNU Visit

Kangana Ranaut is one of the most outspoken celebrities in Bollywood. Known for being vocal on political matters or otherwise, the actress in a recent interview was asked to lend her thoughts on Deepika Padukone's controversial JNU visit.

Speaking to an entertainment portal, the Panga actress expressed that Padukone was 'aware' of the step she was taking. Adding that the 34-year-old actress was just exercising her democratic right, Ranaut asserted that it would be wrong of her to have an opinion on Deepika's visit to the varsity.

Giving an example of #BoycottChhapaak trending minutes after Deepika's visit to JNU, the actress was asked if celebrities are afraid to speak on sensitive subjects as they fear the backlash. Disagreeing to the point, Rananut emphasized that no matter what, a film, if good, will work and hence one should not fear it.

Prior to this, Chhapaak director Meghna Gulzar pegged Deepika's visit to JNU as a 'personal' one. Asserting that one should know how to separate the 'personal' from 'professional', the filmmaker urged audiences to 'divert the lens' and look at the reason for making a film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Starring Deepika Padukone in the lead role, the film catapulted to national headlines after the Bollywood A-lister showed up at JNU just three days before the release date, in the thick of promotions.

Meanwhile, just four days after the Delhi police's press briefing wherein the force revealed details of its probe into the shocking violence that took place on the JNU campus on Jan 5, Padukone was confronted for the first time over her stand on her controversial JNU visit, by Republic TV. However, after several attempts, the actress dodged the questions asked by the reporter.

Drawing conflicting views on all fronts, Deepika Padukone's visit to JNU became a center of controversy after sources claimed that it wasn't just amidst the film promotions, but a part of it. Matters further escalated when few pictures of Deepika with JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh were sourced to a public relations firm, 'SPICE PR' piquing interest on social media.

