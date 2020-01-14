Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak Slows To A Crawl In Monday Litmus Test, Tanhaji Unstoppable

The big 2020 Bollywood clash on January 10, between Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' and Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' has been making headlines for more than one controversial reason. While the weekend is important for every film, Monday collections are crucial for any filmmaker as it sets the base for the rest of the week. And on Day 4, Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to reveal the figures.

While Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' collected Rs. 13. 75 crores, Deepika Padukone's film collected Rs. 2.35 crores. The total collection now stands at Rs. 75. 68 crores and Rs. 21. 37 crores respectively. For those unaware, Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak has been made on a budget of Rs 35 crore, while Tanhaji has been made on a whopping Rs 150 crore budget.

Talking about the competition and clash with Tanhaji, Meghna Gulzar said, "This is a distribution decision that was taken by the film's distributor and I think they believed that both films are very different and will find their audience. I think that also came from a place of faith in the film. Considering how populated our film release calendar is, it is extremely difficult to find a solo release."

#Tanhaji is unstoppable on Day 4... Collects in double digits, despite lower ticket rates at multiplexes on weekdays... Day 4 numbers are better than Day 1 at several centres... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.26 cr, Mon 13.75 cr. Total: ₹ 75.68 cr. #India biz. 👍👍👍 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2020

#Chhapaak slips on Day 4... Biz is limited to a few premium multiplexes of urban centres... Continues to non-perform at Tier-2 and 3 cities and also mass belt... Fri 4.77 cr, Sat 6.90 cr, Sun 7.35 cr, Mon 2.35 cr. Total: ₹ 21.37 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2020

"Chhapaak", which stars Deepika in the main role, catapulted to national headlines after the Bollywood A-lister showed up at a public meeting in the campus three days before the release of the film. She did not speak but stook silently behind student leaders. "Chhapaak" director Meghna Gulzar said on Monday while stressing the need to separate the personal from the professional. The filmmaker also urged the audience to "divert the lens" and to look at the reason behind making the film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

"We have to be able to separate between the personal and professional. What somebody does in their personal life and what they have done as a professional in a film needs to be looked at separately," Meghna told PTI in a telephonic interview when asked to comment on Deepika's much discussed visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University. "While they are trying to separate the lens of personal and professional, if one can slightly divert the lens back to the reason why we made the film and what we are trying to talk about and bring to light... I think it is important," she added.

