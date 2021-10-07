Kangana Ranaut Breaks Silence On Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan's Arrest In NCB's Drug Bust

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's arrest in a drugs case. The actor expressed her displeasure at celebrities of the film industry coming to the star son's defence. She termed those backing him as 'mafia pappu.'

The Thalaivii star wrote that people could make mistakes, but one should refrain from 'glorifying' them. Kangana said that it would make him realise the 'consequences of his actions.' She hoped that the case would help him learn and evolve and become 'bigger and better.'

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Aryan Khan's arrest

Kangana took to her Instagram stories to state that it was good to 'not gossip about someone when they are vulnerable'. However, she added that it was 'criminal' to make them feel that 'they did no wrong.'

Numerous celebrities of the film industry came out in support of Aryan Khan. This included Suniel Shetty, Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Pooja Bhatt, Suchitra Krishnamoorth. Some expressed solidarity with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, and some called Aryan a 'child.'

Hrithik penned a lengthy note to Aryan advising him to own his own, be 'calm' and 'trust the light within.'

Suniel Shetty had said at an event, The fact is that whenever a raid takes place, they take many people with them. We assume that this child has consumed it or committed the crime. The process is on, let's give that child a breather."

"Whenever happens with Bollywood, the media pounces on our industry. They then assume that everyone is that type of person," he added.

Suniel also said, "Keep the child an opportunity to report. Let the real reports come out. Till then, he's a child, taking care of him is our responsiblity."

Sussanne had written on Instagram, "I think this is not about Aryan Khan, as he was unfortunately at the wrong place at the wrong time. This situation is being made an example to drive home the excitement that some people get as they have a witch hunt on people from Bollywood. It is sad and unfair as he is a good kid. I stand by Gauri and Shah Rukh."

Aryan was arrested along with eight others after the Narcotics Control Bureau raided a cruise off Mumbai coast en route Goa on Saturday. He was sent to NCB custody till October 7. On Thursday, he was snapped at the Esplanade Court in Mumbai for his bail hearing.