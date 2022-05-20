Kangana Ranaut Buys Swanky Mercedes Worth Crores, Jokes 'I Look Like Just Married'; Watch

Kangana-Ranaut starrer Dhaakad which was touted as one of the most anticipated female-led action-packed movies of 2022, finally hit the big screens on May 20. The Queen actor also graced the premiere of her film in the most 'Dhaakad' manner.

On the special occasion, Kangana Ranaut treated herself to a brand new Mercedes car, whose worth will leave a massive dent in your pocket. At the premiere event of Dhaakad, Kangana was spotted posing with the new swanky vehicle alongside her family members.

Kangana Ranaut buy a new car in 'Dhaakad' style

Multiple media reports suggest that the luxurious vehicle is a Mercedes Maybach S680 which approximately costs around Rs 3.6 crore. The Manikarnika fame got her swanky ride to the premiere of her film and happily posed for paps. In a video, that's been doing the rounds on the internet, a big red ribbon was seen placed on the brand new Mercedes. After clicking multiple photos, Kangana removed the ribbon and joked "I look like just married". Check out the video below:

More about Dhaakad

Kangana Ranaut headlines the main role of Agent Agni and while sharing the first look poster of the movie, the actor described her character as 'fiery and fearless'. Actor Arjun Rampal essays the role of the main antagonist Rudraveer who is "dangerous, deadly and cool at the same time". Apart from Kangana and Arjun, Divya Dutta will also be seen playing a pivotal role in Dhaakad.

The plot of the movie chronicles the life of Agni, a highly trained and deadly field agent, who is entrusted with a mission to gather intel and eliminate Rudraveer. The latter is an international humanitarian and arms trafficker who has been off the radar for ten years. What ensues later is a series of action-packed and deadly events as Agni and Rudraveer fight the battle for survival.

Helmed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhaakad is bankrolled by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai under the banners of Soham Rockstar Entertainment, Sohel Maklai Productions, and Asylum films. The film that has already been released at the ticket windows has been garnering rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

Saw #Dhaakad at Overseas Censor Board & it’s One of the Best Action Thriller ever made in India ! #KanganaRanaut Stole the Show all the way & No doubt, She is no. 1 Actress in India now. Plz go & book your tickets now !!!



Umair Sandhu, a member of the overseas Censor Board, was availed of an opportunity to watch the Rajneesh Ghai directorial, and two days before the movie's premiere, he took to Twitter to share his thoughts about the film. Kangana Ranaut starrer was given whopping four stars by Umair Sandhu, who also while sharing the review, hailed Dhaakad as 'one of the best action thrillers'.

