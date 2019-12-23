Kangana Ranaut On Anti-CAA Protests: What Gives You Right To Burn Trains, Create Ruckus?

Kangana Ranaut fumed at the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act that has taken a violent turn in many parts of the country. The actor asked how the protesters had the right to create ruckus, and destroy property created from the taxes paid by the citizens. The three-time National Award-winner too seemed to take a dig at well-known political names while hailing others, saying the leader of the country was not from Italy, but had grown to power from the small towns. The Tanu Weds Manu star also hinted her support to the government, saying that democracy was also about fulfilling promises made in the manifesto, as she asked why people were behaving like ‘sore losers’ over it.

When asked about the anti-CAA protests at the trailer launch of Panga, Kangana responded, “My opionion is such that it will be morning by the time I finish. But I’ll try to say something which is not drifting from the event. The most important thing when one protests is to not resort to violence. Out of our population, only 3-4 per cent pay taxes, and the others are dependent on these taxes. So what gives you the right to burn buses, trains and to create ruckus in the country. That should be looked into because one bus costs Rs 70-90 lakh, which is not a small amount."

She compared the current situation to the pre-independence era, "And the situation that the country is at the moment, the number of people dying of starvation or malnutrition, so is it reasonable for people to indulge in violence? And this is very personal opinion of mine, we are still hung on to the pre-Independence era. At that time, the people had captured us, be it by arms or force, so these kind of practices, to go on such protests, stall the country, or not pay taxes, used to be cool at that time."

The actor added, "Now, in a democracy, your leader has not come from Italy or Japan, the person is one of you, who grew from strength to strength from small towns. Like me, being Kangana Ranaut, you cannot say that ‘one or two films of yours can work,' but if I have survived for 10-15 years, so you have to give it to me that I’m here on my own merit. So they have achieved power on the basis of the promises they have made in their manifesto, and they are fulfilling it, isn’t it democracy? You can’t be a sore loser.”

Watch the video here:

This is what Kangana has to say about on going strikes and CAA 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DwcQFbivdR — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 23, 2019

