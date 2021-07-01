Kangana Ranaut Calls Herself 'Babbar Sherni', Documents Her Beauty Prep For 'Dhaakad'

Actress Kangana Ranaut who finally got a fresh passport after a long battle in court for renewal is all set to leave for Budapest to commence shooting for Dhaakad. Before jetting off, the actress prepped for her role and character while getting beauty services done at home. She took to Koo and shared a picture while preparing for her role.

Kangana Ranaut preps for her role in Dhaakad

Calling herself ‘Babbar Sherni’ the actress recalled a childhood anecdote when she was fascinated by her mother doing makeup. She also revealed how she used to secretly apply them on her face and how her father would react to it. Sharing a picture while getting some beauty services done at home, the actress wrote, “Growing up I loved applying mother’s make up on my face, whenever my father caught me doing that he said, ”A lion does not wash his face “ Baat toh sahi hai kitna bhi heroine bana lo, Babbar Sherni rahegi toh Babbar Sherni he.”

Dhaakad is based on serious issues like child trafficking and crimes against women, will also star Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles. Touted to be a world-class spy thriller, the film will showcase Kangana Ranaut while playing an officer. On the other hand, the actress has also started work for her two ventures recently; one is the film on Indira Gandhi that she will be directing and starting her prep on her home production Tiku Weds Sheru. For Emergency where she will be seen playing Indira Gandhi, the actress has already undergone her body scams while for Tiku Weds Sheru, Kangana recently conducted a meeting with her ‘dream team’ in Mumbai where she discussed several aspects of the film with her teammates.

Meanwhile, the actress was recently issued a fresh passport after her plea was refused on June 15 and the Bombay High Court called the application vague. Further, the court directed the actress to amend the application and announced June 25 as the next date for the hearing. In her plea, Ranaut said that the passport authority had raised an objection to renew or to reissue the travel document because of the said FIR. She claimed that she needs to travel to Budapest, Hungary, this month for the shooting of her upcoming film Dhaakad, citing money on stakes by the makers and hence, urged the authorities to renew the passport.

IMAGE: KANAGNAROFFICAL/Instagram/KOOAPP

