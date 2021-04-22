Kangana Ranaut Calls Out 'shallow Influencers' Who Made Memes Out Of Her Tweet

Recently, Kangana Ranaut took to social media and talked about the COVID-19 oxygen crisis. She gave a few tips on how people could increase their oxygen levels. Post which, a few meme pages and influencers on Instagram created memes out of her tweet. Kangana called out the page for being "shallow" in such bad times. Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's tweet and her Instagram story calling out the meme page.

Kangana Ranaut calls out "shallow influencers" who made memes on her

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram story to share a meme created out of her tweet. She called them shallow influencers and wrote that they "spend their time by killing it, propagating brutal killing of trees". She wrote that healthy lungs are related to non-polluted air which one gets from trees. She mentioned that currently everyone needs to have healthy lungs but such people make jokes out of this. She added, "They spend their time by killing it and destroying the planet and then hope it won't retaliate."

In the meme, Kangana Ranaut's tweet has been combined with a picture of an astronaut on the moon. The astronaut has carried plants along with him from the earth and holds a flag that reads, "Kangana Space Program".

Earlier, while talking about the COVID-19 oxygen crisis, Kangana had written that anyone who is having low levels of oxygen should try certain exercises. She added, "Planting trees is the permanent solution, if you can’t then don’t cut them either, recycle your clothes, eat a Vedic diet, live an organic life, this is a temporary solution, for now, this should help, Jai Shri Ram."

Anybody who is feeling low levels of oxygen do try this please. Planting trees is the permanent solution, if you can’t then don’t cut them either, recycle your clothes, eat Vedic diet, live organic life, this is a temporary solution, for now this should help, Jai Shri Ram ðŸ™ https://t.co/lBiw6VAUtT — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 21, 2021

She mentioned that even scientists believe in the metaphysical realm of life. It has been scientifically proven that trees can feel pain and emotions. She added, "humans brutally use and abuse trees and today gasping for breath. We should not choke them live let them live." She said that she has a habit of over analysing and wrote that the people who live in villages live in harmony because of the nature around them. "It is only the citizens living in chaotic cities who are suffering from the virus," she said.

Even scientists believe in metaphysical realm of life, in that it is nothing but à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤•à¥ƒà¤¤à¤¿ à¤•à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤•à¥‹à¤ª,it’s been scientifically proven that trees can also feel pain and emotions,humans brutally use and abuse trees and today gasping for breath.We should not choke them live let live ðŸ™ https://t.co/faJROsEkgY — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 21, 2021

