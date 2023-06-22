Kangana Ranaut Calls PM Modi, Elon Musk Her 'two Most Favourite People'

Kangana Ranaut shared her thoughts on the meeting that transpired between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk. The Thalaivii actress' post came after photos and details of the meeting between the two leaders circulated on the internet. She also expressed her admiration for both individuals.

3 things you need to know

PM Narendra Modi and Elon Musk met during the former's three-day US visit.

They discussed energy resources and spirituality during their meeting.

In a viral video, Musk said that he was a big fan of PM Modi.

Kangana Ranaut reacts to PM Modi and Elon Musk's meeting

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo of PM Narendra Modi standing alongside Elon Musk. She quoted the statement made by the Tesla CEO, where he referred to himself as a fan of the Indian PM. He said, "I'm a fan of Modi." She expressed her joy at seeing two of her "most favorite" people together and described it as a "lovely morning".

(Kangana Ranaut reacts to PM Modi and Elon Musk's meeting | Image: Kangana Ranaut/instagram)

Later, she also retweeted the viral video of Musk wherein he said that he was a "Modi fan". Expressing her love for Musk, the actor penned, "Arrey yaar how many more reasons you give us every day to love you more and more."

Kangana Ranaut's continued support to PM Modi

This is not the first time Kangana Ranaut has openly expressed her admiration for PM Narendra Modi. In the past, she has lent her support to him on various occasions, particularly during the 2019 elections, when she referred to him as the most deserving candidate.

During the screening of Chalo Jeete Hain, she also referred to him as the "rightful leader of our democracy". In 2022, she penned a birthday wish for PM Modi and wrote, "Nothing can erase your legacy that's why I call you an Avatar... blessed to have you as our leader."

On the work front, her maiden production venture Tiku Weds Sheru will be releasing on OTT on June 23. It stars Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.